Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 112.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

