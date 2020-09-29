Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $76,365.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000918 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00039347 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

