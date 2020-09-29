Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.0913

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $76,365.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000918 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00039347 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020714 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

