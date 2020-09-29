Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives $72.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 248,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

