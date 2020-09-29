Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 248,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spire by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spire by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Spire by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Spire by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.