Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.59 million and $11,858.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00008917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.02122392 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00600842 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,826,814 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

