STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

