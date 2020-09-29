Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $245,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 36,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

