Swing (SWING) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market cap of $300,374.61 and $332.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swing has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,827,467 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.