Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post sales of $412.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.84 million to $417.20 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $397.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 163,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,248. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.