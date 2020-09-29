Synairgen (LON:SNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synairgen (LON:SNG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Synairgen stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 967,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of $242.83 million and a PE ratio of -45.14. Synairgen has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

