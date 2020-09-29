SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 940,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,556 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

