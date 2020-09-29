TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.04831008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033807 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.