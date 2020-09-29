TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

