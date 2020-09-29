Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 845,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,155. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.