Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €2.25 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.21 ($2.60). Approximately 3,042,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.20 ($2.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.47.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

