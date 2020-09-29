Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Shares Down 1.8%

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

About Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

