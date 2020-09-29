The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 651.88 ($8.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

SGE stock traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 727.60 ($9.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,447,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,628. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.05. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

