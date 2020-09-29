TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $55.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.
TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
NYSE TSU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,741 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,697,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 653,716 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
