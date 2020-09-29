TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $55.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE TSU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,741 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,697,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 653,716 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

