TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PPCCY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TravelSky Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit