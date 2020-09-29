TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PPCCY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TravelSky Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

