Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Shares Up 7.7%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Trek Mining Inc. (CVE:TREK) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Trek Mining Company Profile (CVE:TREK)

Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit