Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

