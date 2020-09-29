TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $77.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $309.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.95 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 55,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

