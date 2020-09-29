Truegame Market Cap Reaches $157,870.36 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $157,870.36 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.92 or 0.04819892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

