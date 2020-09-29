TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $448.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.60 million and the highest is $449.38 million. TTEC reported sales of $395.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 97,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,778. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

