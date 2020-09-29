TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,939.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $956,222.58 and $100,939.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 133.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 83,715,668,697 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.