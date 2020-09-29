Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post $756.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $779.50 million. Twitter reported sales of $823.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,584,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,799,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,448 shares of company stock worth $2,837,167. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

