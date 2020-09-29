Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 4,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.77.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

