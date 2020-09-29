UNICORN Token Market Cap Reaches $42,200.24 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $42,200.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00039347 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.