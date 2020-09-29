Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $25.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 54.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 1,412,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

