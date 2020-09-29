Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of USIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 120,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,778. Usio has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.