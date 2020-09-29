Vantage Drilling International (OTCMKTS:VTGGF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Vantage Drilling International (OTCMKTS:VTGGF) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $190.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00.

Vantage Drilling International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTGGF)

Vantage Drilling International, formerly Offshore Group Investment Limited, is an international offshore drilling company. The Company is focused on operating a fleet of drilling units. The Company’s principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers.

