VersaBank (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of VB stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

