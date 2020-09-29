Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.45 ($2.25).

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.98 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 48,531,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,860,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.