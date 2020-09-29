Volvere (LON:VLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Volvere (LON:VLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (56.10) (($0.73)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VLE stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,478.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,404.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Volvere has a 52 week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.86).

About Volvere

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in acquisitions and turnarounds. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions and online marketing and data segements.

