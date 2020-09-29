Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $36.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Webster Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 901,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
