Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $36.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 901,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

