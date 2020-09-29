Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 14,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Weed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Weed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.