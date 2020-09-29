Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $158.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

WHR stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Whirlpool by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

