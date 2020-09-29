Wings (WINGS) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $33,073.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.17 or 0.05001442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033651 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

