WINk Price Down 0.4% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. WINk has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $1.57 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001583 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

