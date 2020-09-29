Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

WGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 539,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

