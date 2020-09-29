Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 372,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Monro by 65.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

