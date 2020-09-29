Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading Up 13.2%

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Wolford Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

