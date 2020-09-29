Xaya Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Xaya has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $97,694.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,300,189 coins and its circulating supply is 44,158,062 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

