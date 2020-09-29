Xaya (CHI) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Xaya has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $97,694.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,300,189 coins and its circulating supply is 44,158,062 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

