Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 681,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,588 shares of company stock valued at $363,951. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

