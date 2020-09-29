yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $535.00 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $24,030.50 or 2.22376612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $720.14 million and $535.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.01592864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00183428 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

