Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. ASGN posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,440,219.25. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $705,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,579.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASGN by 31.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. 209,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.30. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

