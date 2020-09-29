Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

