Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,555.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $11.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $16.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 26,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $205.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

